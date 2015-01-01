|
To the Editor Rivara et al used such a highly restricted definition of evidence in their “Consensus Statement on Sports-Related Concussions in Youth Sports Using a Modified Delphi Approach,”1 they forgot to mention the well-recognized dangers of second impact syndrome (SIS). A correction should be issued.
