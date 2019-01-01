Abstract

Background: Children under five years old are the most vulnerable in home-injuries. More than half of the accident happens at home. Intervention programs are effective ways to reduce the risk of injuries. The use of cultural strategies has been recommended for effective interventions. The aim of this study was to evaluate cultural adaptability in interventional studies which were performed to prevent injuries caused by domestic accidents in children under five years old in all countries. Methods: This systematic review has been conducted from June to July 2016. Iran Medex, Magiran, SID from Persian databases and Scopus, Web of Science, Science direct, Pub Med, Biomed central from English databases were employed. Available cultural adaptation guidelines were used to compare the cultural adaptation strategies. A search of studies had been conducted from the creation of databases until July 2016. Results: Overall, 15 studies were entered into the analyses. The interventional approach in 11 studies was an educational approach. Consequently, 8 studies from 11 reported that they had significantly achieved all expected outcomes. Three studies had used behavioral change models or theories to achieve the desired changes. Seven studies had considered socio-cultural strategy in their interventions, and six studies had reported achieving outcomes. Only seven studies acquired a minimum score of cultural adaptation. Conclusion: In this systematic review, an educational intervention was effective in preventing child injuries. If cultural strategies are taken into consideration in interventions, they will have a change in behavior in this regard. Also, theoretical frameworks and models can be effective.



