|
Citation
|
Hayashi K, Miki K, Ikemoto T, Ushida T, Shibata M. PLoS One 2020; 15(4): e0231077.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health Science, Naragakuen University, Nara, Japan.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Public Library of Science)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32282836
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to investigate the differences in the Injustice Experience Questionnaire (IEQ) scores during the early period after the diagnosis of Whiplash-associated disorder (WAD) between Japanese and Canadian samples, and the associations between the IEQ scores and treatment terms in Japanese patients with acute WAD.
Language: en