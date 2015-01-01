|
Umeh Z, Bumpus JP, Harris AL. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020; 85: e102354.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

In recent decades, school suspensions have increased dramatically in the United States. To date, researchers have assessed the consequences of suspensions on adolescents' academic achievement, self-esteem, and psychological well-being. However, few studies have investigated the relationship between school discipline and youths' engagement on in-school and out-of-school activities. In this study, we investigate the relationship between suspension (i.e., in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension, or both) and youth participation in extracurricular activities, both in-school and outside of school, using data from the Educational Longitudinal Study of 2002.
Attachment; Education; Extracurricular participation; School discipline