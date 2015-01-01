|
Duxbury SW, Haynie DL. Soc. Sci. Res. 2020; 85: e102365.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
The growing body of research detailing the pronounced effects of criminal stigma on inequality in the US underscores the importance of labeling theory. In spite of the renewed interest in labeling, little research has evaluated the theoretical mechanisms underlying the theory. Drawing on the labeling perspective, this article evaluates mechanisms underlying the relationship between school punishment and reductions in adolescent academic achievement. It uses recent innovations in longitudinal network analysis to examine the consequences of school punishment as a dynamic interplay of labeling, network selection, and group influence.
Academic achievement; Labeling; Longitudinal network analysis; School punishment; Social networks