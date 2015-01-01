Abstract

To reduce traffic accidents, an accurately estimated model is needed to capture the true relationships between the injury severity and risk factors. This study aims to propose a robust procedure to address the biases in police-reported accident data and subsequently to conduct sensitivity analyzes in order to estimate the variations in injury severity and distraction probability based on drivers' behaviors/characteristics and psychophysical conditions. The results show that: (i) the excess speed will likely increase the probability of serious/fatal injury for drivers of all age groups by 10%; (ii) distraction and driver' errors will likely increase the probability of serious/fatal injury in all drivers driving at a proper speed up to 1.5%; (iii) alcohol and drug consumption can significantly increase the probability of being distracted and making errors by 28.5% and 33.5% respectively; (iv) Alcohol consumption reduces the probability of driving at an appropriate speed in drivers under 25 by 40%. However, the results for drugs consumption are not as significant as the ones for alcohol consumption.

