Abstract

In a safety-critical socio-technical system with Distributed Situation Awareness (DSA), it is important to secure effective communication among a number of agents for safe accomplishment of missions. Sharing a common mental model is essential for correct and efficient communication. A Common Operational Picture (COP), based on the network-based information technology, facilitates a shared mental model of the overall situation of the system for better cooperation in system-wide missions. The mental model of the functional structure of the system is very important because each user with a particular task and viewpoint has to access the COP where all system information is centralized and updated in real time. While avoiding information overload, a user should be able to recognize the relevant information intuitively according to one's role and context and also access the information held by other users without confusion. In this paper, we describe a safety-oriented design process for a COP of weapon test missions that aims to support sharing of the mental model and efficient communication while controlling possible propagation of variability among the functions of the system. The multi-layered organization of system functions are analyzed by Work Domain Analysis (WDA) and the potential interaction among the functions in terms of variability is modeled by Functional Resonance Analysis Method (FRAM). The COP requirements developed by the proposed method include important design points that the previous system has missed. Finally, an exemplar COP design that dynamically presents the system status according to Abstraction Hierarchy (AH) and functional relations to facilitate a shared mental model and situation awareness is shown.

Language: en