McEwan TE, Harder L, Brandt C, Vogel V. Int. J. Forensic Ment. Health 2020; 19(2): 127-141.

(Copyright © 2020, Simon Fraser University - Mental Health, Law and Policy Institute, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/14999013.2019.1661885

There are few studies of stalking recidivism and none examining risk factors for recidivistic stalking of the same victim versus a different victim. Data from 70 clients of Dutch community forensic mental health clinics was used to investigate the prevalence of stalking recidivism, risk factors, and any potential protective effect of psychological treatment. Over 50% were again reported to police for stalking over two years, including 21% who stalked a new victim. No risk factors were significantly related to future stalking and psychological treatment was unrelated to recidivism. Possible explanations for these findings and directions for future research are discussed.


community forensic mental health; offender treatment; policing; recidivism; Stalking

