Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To prepare a list of highly toxic drugs in infants (HTDs) marketed in Spain, comparing those that reach the lethal dose in a child of 10kg with the ingestion of 1 to 3 units.



METHOD: HTDs are defined as those capable of causing severe or lethal poisoning in children less than 8-years-old. Severe poisoning is considered as that corresponding to Grade 3 in the Poisoning Severity Score classification and to the "major effects" category in publications in the American Association of Poison Control Centers. A literature review was carried out on the annual reports of the American Association of Poison Control Centers, as well as in PubMed, between January 2000 and February 2019 (Keywords "severe", "fatal", "life-threatening", "poisoning", "child", "paediatric", "toxicological emergency"). An observational, retrospective was also conducted on infants less than 8-years-old that were seen in a Paediatric Emergency Department due to suspected drug poisoning between July 2012 and June 2018. The active ingredients responsible marketed in Spain were selected, and the lethal or highly toxic doses were determined. The number of units (pills) necessary to reach this dose in children of 10kg was calculated.



RESULTS: A total of 7 HTD groups were identified: analgesics; psychotic and neuromuscular drugs; catarrh decongestants - cough -antihistamine - asthma drugs; cardiovascular drugs; antibiotics, topical preparations, and other drugs. In 29 active ingredients, the ingestion of a single pill could cause death in 10kg infant, in another 13, the ingestion of 2 pills could cause death, as well as the ingestion of 3 pills in 10 cases.



CONCLUSION: There are numerous HTDs marketed in Spain, some of which are available in potentially presentations with few pills.



