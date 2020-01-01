|
Citation
Marie-Mitchell A, Watkins HBR, Copado IA, Distelberg B. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 104: e104489.
Affiliation
Loma Linda University Behavioral Medicine Center, Loma Linda, CA, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32289566
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) in pediatric patients has the potential to prevent poor health outcomes associated with ACEs. Only a limited number of tools screen for all ten ACEs in all pediatric age groups, and none of these have demonstrated robust validity to date.
Language: en
Keywords
Adverse childhood experiences; Childhood abuse and neglect; Clinical and high-risk individuals; Preventive health services; Validity