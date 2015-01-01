Abstract

The study aimed to determine the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of the Death Depression Scale in a sample of 391 nursing students. The Cronbach's alpha coefficient was 0.91, ranging from 0.65 to 0.91 for each subscale. Test-retest reliability was satisfactory (r = 0.821). Overall content validity index was 0.83. An exploratory factor analysis yielded 5 factors: anergia and anhedonia, death sadness, other death, death emptiness, and death vacuum. The model had an acceptable fit, with all factors loading greater than 0.5.



RESULTS provide preliminary support for the reliability and validity of the measure in nursing student populations.

Language: en