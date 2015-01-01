|
Citation
Wang L, Chen J, Xu Z, Zhao Q. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-8.
Affiliation
School of Nursing, Guangdong Medical University, Dongguan, People's Republic of China.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
32286160
Abstract
The study aimed to determine the psychometric properties of the Chinese version of the Death Depression Scale in a sample of 391 nursing students. The Cronbach's alpha coefficient was 0.91, ranging from 0.65 to 0.91 for each subscale. Test-retest reliability was satisfactory (r = 0.821). Overall content validity index was 0.83. An exploratory factor analysis yielded 5 factors: anergia and anhedonia, death sadness, other death, death emptiness, and death vacuum. The model had an acceptable fit, with all factors loading greater than 0.5.
Language: en