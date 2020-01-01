Abstract

Background: Studies that identify children after acute trauma and prospectively track risk/protective factors and trauma responses over time are resource-intensive; small sample sizes often limit power and generalizability. The Prospective studies of Acute Child Trauma and Recovery (PACT/R) Data Archive was created to facilitate more robust integrative cross-study data analyses. Objectives: To (a) describe creation of this research resource, including harmonization of key variables; (b) describe key study- and participant-level variables; and (c) examine retention to follow-up across studies. Methods: For the first 30 studies in the Archive, we described study-level (design factors, retention rates) and participant-level (demographic, event, traumatic stress) variables. We used Chi square or ANOVA to examine study- and participant-level variables potentially associated with retention. Results: These 30 prospective studies (N per study = 50 to 568; overall N = 5499) conducted by 15 research teams in 5 countries enrolled children exposed to injury (46%), disaster (24%), violence (13%), traffic accidents (10%), or other acute events. Participants were school-age or adolescent (97%), 60% were male, and approximately half were of minority ethnicity. Using harmonized data from 22 measures, 24% reported significant traumatic stress ≥1 month post-event. Other commonly assessed outcomes included depression (19 studies), internalizing/externalizing symptoms (19), and parent mental health (19). Studies involved 2 to 5 research assessments; 80% of participants were retained for ≥2 assessments. At the study level, greater retention was associated with more planned assessments. At the participant level, adolescents, minority youth, and those of lower socioeconomic status had lower retention rates. Conclusion: This project demonstrates the feasibility and value of bringing together traumatic stress research data and making it available for re-use. As an ongoing research resource, the Archive can promote 'FAIR' data practices and facilitate integrated analyses to advance understanding of child traumatic stress.



Antecedentes: Los estudios que identifican niños luego de la exposición a trauma agudo y realizan un seguimiento prospectivo para identificar factores protectores o de riesgo, y respuestas al trauma en el tiempo requieren una gran cantidad de recursos; el tamaño pequeño de las muestras frecuentemente limita su poder y generalización. El Banco de Información de los Estudios Prospectivos sobre Trauma Agudo y Recuperación en el Niño (PACT/R por sus siglas en inglés) se creó para facilitar un análisis de datos más robusto e integrativo entre los estudios.Objetivos: a) Describir la creación de este recurso de investigación, incluyendo la armonización de variables clave; b) describir las variables clave a nivel de estudios y de participantes; y c) evaluar la permanencia del seguimiento en los estudios.Métodos: Describimos las variables 'nivel de estudio' (diseño, factores, tasas de permanencia) y 'nivel de participantes' (demografía, evento, estrés traumático) en los 30 primeros estudios del Banco. Empleamos Chi cuadrado o ANOVA para evaluar los niveles de estudio y de participante potencialmente asociados con la permanencia.Resultados: Estos 30 estudios prospectivos (N por estudio = 50 a 568; total N = 5499) realizados por 15 grupos de investigación en 5 países reclutaron niños expuestos a lesión (46%), desastre (24), violencia (13%), accidentes de tránsito (10%) u otros eventos agudos. Los participantes estaban en edad escolar o en la adolescencia (97%), 60% eran varones y, aproximadamente la mitad pertenecían a una minoría étnica. Empleando la armonización de datos para 22 mediciones, el 24% reportó estrés traumático significativo mayor o igual a un mes luego del evento. Otros desenlaces comúnmente evaluados incluyeron a la depresión (19 estudios), síntomas internalizantes y externalizantes (19), y salud mental de los padres (19). Los estudios incluyeron entre 2 y 5 evaluaciones de investigación; 80% de los participantes fueron mantenidos para dos o más evaluaciones. En el nivel de estudio, una mayor permanencia se asoció a un mayor número de evaluaciones planificadas. En el nivel de participantes, los adolescentes, los jóvenes pertenecientes a minorías, y aquellos en niveles socioeconómicos más bajos presentaron menores tasas de permanencia.Conclusión: Este proyecto demuestra la viabilidad y el valour de integrar la información sobre la investigación en estrés traumático y hacerla disponible para ser reutilizada. Como recurso de investigación en curso, el Banco puede promover el uso de prácticas de información 'FAIR' y facilitar el análisis integrado para generar progreso en la comprensión del estrés traumático infantil.

背景: 急性创伤后识别儿童并长期前瞻性追踪风险/保护因素和创伤反应的研究是资源密集型的；小样本量通常会限制研究效能和普遍性。创建了儿童急性创伤与康复 (PACT/R) 前瞻性研究数据档案库, 以促进更稳健的跨研究综合数据分析。目标: (a) 描述次研究资源的创建, 包括关键变量的统一化； (b) 描述研究水平和参与者水平的关键变量； (c) 考查跨研究的随访保留率。方法:对于档案库中的前30项研究, 我们描述了研究水平变量 (设计因素, 保留率) 和参与者水平变量 (人口统计学, 事件, 创伤应激) 。我们使用卡方或方差分析以考查可能与保留率相关的研究水平和参与者水平变量。结果:由5个国家的15个研究小组进行的这30项前瞻性研究 (单项研究样本量为50至568；总样本量为5499) 招募了遭受伤害 (46％), 灾难 (24％), 暴力 (13％), 交通事故 (10％) 或其他急性事件的儿童。参与者97％为学龄儿童或青少年, 60%为男性, 约一半为少数民族。使用来自22种测量的统一化数据发现, 24％的参与者在事件发生1个月后报告了严重的创伤应激。其他常见评估结果包括抑郁 (19个研究), 内化/外化症状 (19) 和父母心理健康水平 (19) 。研究涉及2至5次评估；80％的参与者至少保留参与2次的评估。在研究水平上, 更高的保留率与更多次计划评估有关。在参与者水平上, 青少年, 少数民族青年以及社会经济地位较低的人保留率较低。结论:本项目证明了将创伤性应激研究数据汇总并重新使用的可行性和价值。作为一项不断进行的研究资源, 此档案库可以促进'FAIR'数据的使用并有助于综合分析, 以加深对儿童创伤应激的理解。.

