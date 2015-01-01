|
Citation
Nestadt PS. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2020; 323(14): 1409-1410.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.
Comment On:
JAMA 2019;322(23):2340-2342.
Comment In:
JAMA 2020;323(14):1410-1411.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
32286640
Abstract
To the Editor Dr Olfson and colleagues1 examined trends in the rates of opioid-related mortality, stratified by intentionality. Concerns about whether a significant proportion of opioid overdose suicides have been misclassified, and therefore that the suicide component of the opioid epidemic is underestimated, cannot be answered with death certificate data.
