Nestadt PS. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2020; 323(14): 1409-1410.

Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland.

JAMA 2019;322(23):2340-2342.

JAMA 2020;323(14):1410-1411.

(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)

10.1001/jama.2020.1446

32286640

To the Editor Dr Olfson and colleagues1 examined trends in the rates of opioid-related mortality, stratified by intentionality. Concerns about whether a significant proportion of opioid overdose suicides have been misclassified, and therefore that the suicide component of the opioid epidemic is underestimated, cannot be answered with death certificate data.


Language: en
