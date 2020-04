Abstract

An elementary school counseling department used data-informed practices in an effort to provide more effective school counseling services. This article provides a summary and evaluation of a girls' relational aggression small group in an elementary setting.



RESULTS indicated that integrating friendship, conflict resolution, and self-affirmation into small group counseling affected behavior and social/emotional development. The school counselors were able to address preexisting relational aggression. This article offers implications for school counselors.

Language: en