Abstract

This article examined associations between male-dominated occupations and substance use disorders in young adulthood, accounting for adolescent experiences of work intensity (more than 15 hr a week at 16 to 17 years of age) and substance use (i.e., smoking, heavy drinking, cannabis, and illicit drug use). The moderating effects of biological sex and coming from a family with a low socioeconomic status (SES) were also assessed. Data were from a 10-year prospective study of community-based youth aged 12-18 in 2003 (T1; N = 662; 48% male; M age = 15.5, SD = 1.9). Their occupations at ages 22-29 were categorized so that higher scores indicated more male-dominated occupations. Young adults in male-dominated occupations (more than 75% males) had lower education, worked in less prestigious occupations, and earned higher hourly wages than those in the other gendered-occupation groups. Work intensity in high school was associated with substance use at ages 18-25 and substance use was also associated with alcohol- and cannabis-use disorder symptoms and illicit drug use in young adulthood (ages 22-29). Adding to these effects, employment in a male-dominated occupation was associated with more cannabis-use disorder symptoms for the low, but not the high SES group. Public health messages need greater focus on preventing substance use disorders among individuals employed in male-dominated jobs in young adulthood. Efforts to promote self-assessment of problematic substance use and motivation to change may be particularly important for young workers.

