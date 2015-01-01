|
Citation
|
Park H, Lee KS. BMC Public Health 2020; 20(1): e510.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Public Health, Graduate School, The Catholic University of Korea, 222 Banpo-daero, Seocho-gu, Seoul, 06591, South Korea. leekangs@catholic.ac.kr.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32299419
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a period during which physical, social, and mental abilities are rapidly developed, and during this time the family environment plays an important role. Differences in health behaviors, mental health, and academic achievement by family structure may affect future families, income, and employment. The purpose of the study was to investigate the association of family structure with health behaviors, mental health, and academic achievement in Korean adolescents.
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Family structure; Health behavior; Korea; Mental health; Perceived academic achievement