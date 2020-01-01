Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Little research focuses on the multiple dimensions of acculturation (Anglo orientation, Latino orientation, familial support, immigrant status), their interaction, and the victimization of Latino youth. This study examined these relationships for various forms of violence, including dating violence, conventional crime, child maltreatment, peer and sibling victimization, sexual victimization, and stalking.



METHOD: Data came from the Dating Violence Among Latino Adolescents (DAVILA) study, which recruited a national sample of 1,525 Latino teens between 12 and 18 years of age.



RESULTS: Logistic regression results showed that familial support was related to significantly lower odds of all types of victimization. Additionally, Latino orientation was related to both lower odds of any victimization and higher odds of polyvictimization. Anglo orientation and immigrant status were also protective of conventional crime, sexual victimization, and polyvictimization. Adding interaction effects revealed that the influence of Anglo orientation varied as a function of Latino orientation for several forms of victimization and also varied by immigrant status for conventional crime, dating violence, and sexual violence. Lastly, a 3-way interaction between Anglo orientation, Latino orientation, and immigrant status influenced the probability of sexual victimization.



CONCLUSIONS: Anglo orientation, Latino orientation, familial support, and immigrant status showed protective qualities, but the trends were specific to victimization type, and interactions surfaced. The findings point to the need for prevention and intervention efforts that strengthen families and embrace both Latino and Anglo cultures for Latino teens, fostering biculturalism. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

