Abstract

Violence against women is a human rights issue and a major public health problem. The objectives of this study were to determine the magnitude and type of emotional and physical domestic violence perpetrated by fathers on mothers of female students of a private university. A total of 564 questionnaires were duly filled and returned with a response rate of 94.0%. The most common form of violence was reported by 93 (16.5%) of the respondents who witnessed their fathers either saying or doing something to humiliate the respondents' mothers. While the most common physical violence witnessed was fathers slapping their mothers as reported by 39 (6.9%) of the respondents. Empowerment of women, and effective endeavours in education of both sexes are important steps towards addressing and preventing domestic violence.

