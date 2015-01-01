Abstract

Occupational health and safety (OHS) is important for safeguarding workers during industrialization and pursuing economic benefits. We asked 123,943 junior college students from years 1-5 to complete an online questionnaire about their knowledge of occupational safety and health. A total of 101,577 students responded, with a response rate of 81.96%. The average score and pass rate for all valid respondents were 44.99 ± 12.53 and 75.2%, respectively. There were statistically significant differences in average scores and pass rates among students of different genders, levels, number of family members, and school locations. Government departments should increase investment in Occupational Safety and Health education for students in poverty-stricken areas, and should conduct regular assessments of students' knowledge. Junior colleges should also strengthen learning in occupational health education.

