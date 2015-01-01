|
Rudolph K, Littleton H, Schoemann A. J. Sex Marital Ther. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Psychology, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32290792
Sexual risk behavior is common among college women, but little work has identified risk patterns or correlates. The current study utilized latent profile analysis to identify sexual risk patterns among 1,534 college women.
