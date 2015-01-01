Abstract

Sexual risk behavior is common among college women, but little work has identified risk patterns or correlates. The current study utilized latent profile analysis to identify sexual risk patterns among 1,534 college women.



RESULTS supported four classes: low sexual risk (68.2%), moderate sexual risk: party hookups (11.0%), moderate sexual risk: risky partners (17.6%), and high sexual risk (3.1%). Membership in the moderate and high-risk classes were associated with coping motives, drinking, and risky peer norms, while membership in the low risk class was associated with sexual satisfaction and low peer approval of risky sex. Implications of the findings are discussed.

Language: en