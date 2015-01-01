Abstract

The authors1 have examined visible signs of concussion in the 2017 National Football league (NFL) season using a review of 251 videos, and found that 211 cases received a clinical diagnosis of concussion. Using the AFL video signs of concussion,2 they identified that the most specific video signs for concussion diagnosis were impact seizure, vacant look, loss of responsiveness, and no protective action and the most sensitive video signs for concussion diagnosis were slow to get up, motor incoordination, and clutching at head. Motor incoordination was the most specific/sensitive sign, and both motor incoordination and loss of responsiveness were the most significant predictors of a diagnosis of concussion in the NFL....

