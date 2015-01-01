|
Citation
|
Jones SC, Fuller JT, Chalmers S, Debenedictis TA, Zacharia A, Tarca B, Townsley A, Milanese S. Scand. J. Med. Sci. Sports 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
International Centre for Allied Health Evidence, University of South Australia, Adelaide, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32297354
|
Abstract
|
The Functional Movement Screen (FMS) and physical performance testing are often suggested to be related to sports injury risk. This study explored if the combination of FMS and physical performance testing improved identification of non-contact injury risk over FMS testing alone in an elite junior Australian football cohort. Over a three-year period, 573 players completed pre-season injury history questionnaires, FMS, physical performance testing (20-m sprint, vertical jump, planned agility testing, and shuttle run test), and subsequent in-season injury surveillance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; fitness testing; injury prevention; risk factors; sport