|
Citation
|
Slesnick N, Zhang J, Walsh L. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Human Sciences, College of Education and Human Ecology, The Ohio State University, 1787 Neil Ave, 135 Campbell Hall, Columbus, OH, 43210, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32303933
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is the leading cause of death among youth experiencing homelessness, and these youth report high rates of suicide attempts. Research suggests that the interpersonal factors of perceived burdensomeness and thwarted belongingness are proximal causes of suicide, but little is known about factors associated with these risks. The current study examined the relationship of social network characteristics, perceived social network support, and interpersonal risks for suicide among a sample of 150 youth experiencing homelessness who reported severe suicide ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Homeless youth; Social network; Suicidal ideation; Suicide prevention