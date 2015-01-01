SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kita H, Mallory KD, Hickling A, Wilson KE, Kroshus E, Reed N. Brain Inj. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy, Faculty of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2020.1753243

PMID

32315217

Abstract

Purpose: We explored the lived experience of high-school aged girls receiving social support during concussion recovery to better understand (1) how they define meaningful social support and barriers/facilitators to receiving it; (2) who provides that support; and (3) the role of peers.Methods: In person, semi-structured interviews were conducted with 10 girls (aged 14-19 years) with a personal history of concussion.Results: Close friends, youth with personal history of concussion, and parents were identified as key providers of meaningful social support during concussion recovery. Participants identified specific examples of support provided by each group. Close friends built asense of social inclusion that mitigated feelings of social isolation. Youth with apersonal history of concussion used their lived experiences to communicate empathy and validate the participant's challenges. Parents assisted with practical challenges (e.g. accessing accommodations) by leveraging their "adult power".Participants identified that lack of understanding of their lived experiences was a key barrier to receiving support. They proposed solutions focused on education initiatives highlighting personal accounts from youth with concussion, and specific examples of how peers can help.Conclusions: Fostering social support may require strategies tailored to each group of key providers as they mitigate different challenges in recovery.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; pediatric; peer ﻿support; social ﻿support; youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print