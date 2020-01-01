|
Citation
Knapp-Gisclon A, Zerah M, Mayer-Duverneuil C, Rambaud C, de la Grandamison GL, Alvarez JC. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 311: e110288.
Affiliation
Laboratoire de Pharmacologie - Toxicologie, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Raymond Poincaré, AP-HP, 104 boulevard Raymond Poincaré, 92380, Garches, France; Plateforme de Spectrométrie de Masse MassSpecLab, INSERM UMR 1173, UFR des Sciences de la Santé Simone Veil, Université Versailles Saint-Quentin, 2 avenue de la source de la Bièvre, 78180, Montigny le Bretonneux, France. Electronic address: jean-claude.alvarez@aphp.fr.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32311649
Abstract
Ivabradine is a bradycardic drug used worldwide in the treatment of chronic stable angina and chronic heart failure. We presented here a case of a 61-year-old woman who was admitted to emergency department for overdose. She presented with drowsiness, bradycardia (45bpm) and a low blood pressure (116/21mmHg). She died ten hours after admission from multiple organ failure. Ivabradine was quantified in different matrices sampled during autopsy using a method on LC-MS/MS (TSQ Vantage Thermo Fisher Scientific®), after a double liquid-liquid extraction with a mixture of hexane/ethyl acetate (1/1; v/v) and then chloroform/isopropanol (80/20; v/v). Chromatographic separation was achieved using a Hypersyl gold PFP column (200×2.1mm, 1.9μm) and an acetonitrile/formiate 2mM, 0.1% formic acid buffer gradient.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Blood concentration; Fatal intoxication; Ivabradine; Viscera concentrations