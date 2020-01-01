SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Knapp-Gisclon A, Zerah M, Mayer-Duverneuil C, Rambaud C, de la Grandamison GL, Alvarez JC. Forensic Sci. Int. 2020; 311: e110288.

Affiliation

Laboratoire de Pharmacologie - Toxicologie, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Raymond Poincaré, AP-HP, 104 boulevard Raymond Poincaré, 92380, Garches, France; Plateforme de Spectrométrie de Masse MassSpecLab, INSERM UMR 1173, UFR des Sciences de la Santé Simone Veil, Université Versailles Saint-Quentin, 2 avenue de la source de la Bièvre, 78180, Montigny le Bretonneux, France. Electronic address: jean-claude.alvarez@aphp.fr.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.forsciint.2020.110288

PMID

32311649

Abstract

Ivabradine is a bradycardic drug used worldwide in the treatment of chronic stable angina and chronic heart failure. We presented here a case of a 61-year-old woman who was admitted to emergency department for overdose. She presented with drowsiness, bradycardia (45bpm) and a low blood pressure (116/21mmHg). She died ten hours after admission from multiple organ failure. Ivabradine was quantified in different matrices sampled during autopsy using a method on LC-MS/MS (TSQ Vantage Thermo Fisher Scientific®), after a double liquid-liquid extraction with a mixture of hexane/ethyl acetate (1/1; v/v) and then chloroform/isopropanol (80/20; v/v). Chromatographic separation was achieved using a Hypersyl gold PFP column (200×2.1mm, 1.9μm) and an acetonitrile/formiate 2mM, 0.1% formic acid buffer gradient.

METHOD was fully validated on whole blood. The mean overall recovery was 90%. Linearity was validated in the 5-500ng/mL range, with intra and inter-day precision lower than 14.3%. The ivabradine concentration found in patient post-mortem blood was 1210ng/mL. Ivabradine was also quantified in different viscera like lung (2910ng/g), kidney (1510ng/g), liver (1050ng/g), heart (900ng/g), and brain (110ng/g). The vitreous humor concentration was 760ng/mL. Pregabalin and zopiclone were also found in blood at 50μg/mL and 206ng/mL, respectively. This case seems to be the first report of a fatal intoxication involving ivabradine and the first published concentrations in organs.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Blood concentration; Fatal intoxication; Ivabradine; Viscera concentrations

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print