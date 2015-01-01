|
Citation
Geirinhas JL, Russo A, Libonati R, Trigo RM, Castro LCO, Peres LF, Magalhães MAFM, Nunes B. Int. J. Biometeorol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Departamento de Epidemiologia, Instituto Nacional de Saúde Dr. Ricardo Jorge, Lisbon, Portugal.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32314060
Abstract
Temperature record-breaking events, such as the observed more intense, longer-lasting, and more frequent heat waves, pose a new global challenge to health sectors worldwide. These threats are of particular interest in low-income regions with limited investments in public health and a growing urban population, such as Brazil. Here, we apply a comprehensive interdisciplinary climate-health approach, including meteorological data and a daily mortality record from the Brazilian Health System from 2000 to 2015, covering 21 cities over the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. The percentage of absolute mortality increase due to summer extreme temperatures is estimated using a negative binomial regression modeling approach and maximum/minimum temperature-derived indexes as covariates. Moreover, this study assesses the vulnerability to thermal stress for different age groups and both genders and thoroughly analyzes four extremely intense heat waves during 2010 and 2012 regarding their impacts on the population.
Language: en
Keywords
Extreme events; Extreme heat factor; Heat waves; Mortality levels; Rio de Janeiro