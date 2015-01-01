|
Hudson AR, Orlemann C, Van Tricht T, Brass M, Mueller SC. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Personality, Psychological Assessment and Treatment, University of Deusto, Bilbao, Spain.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32308084
BACKGROUND: Depressive symptoms are associated with impaired social functioning, arguably because of reduced mentalizing abilities. However, findings in persons with depressive symptoms and/or major depressive disorder (MDD) are presently mixed, finding evidence both for and against the hypothesis of reduced mentalizing abilities. AIMS: This study investigated spontaneous cognitive mentalizing in 36 age-, sex- and education-matched students with depressive symptoms and 45 comparisons with minimal depressive symptoms.
Childhood maltreatment; depression; dysphoria; mentalizing; theory of mind (ToM)