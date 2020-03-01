|
Citation
Holbrook HM, Voller F, Castellini G, Silvestri C, Ricca V, Cassioli E, Ivanova MY, Hudziak JJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 271: 33-38.
Affiliation
Vermont Center for Children, Youth and Families, University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32312695
Abstract
BACKGROUND: A high rate of bullying episodes has been reported in Italian schools, as well as its association with psychopathology in adolescents. However, information regarding moderators of this interaction are still lacking. This study explored whether gender, exercise frequency, and sport participation exerted a protective effect on the association between bullying and depressive symptoms in Italian students.
Keywords
Adolescents; Bullying; Depression; Exercise; Sports