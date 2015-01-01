SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Tang W, Wang Y, Lu L, Lu Y, Xu J. J. Health Psychol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Sichuan University, China.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1359105320913947

PMID

32306761

Abstract

We evaluated the level of post-traumatic growth in a large sample of Chinese adolescent earthquake survivors (n = 5195) and relationships among self-esteem, post-traumatic stress disorder, and post-traumatic growth. This cross-sectional study indicated that the prevalence of post-traumatic growth among adolescent survivors was 14.8 percent. Post-traumatic growth was independently associated with self-esteem, severity of exposures, and avoidance facets of post-traumatic stress disorder. Post-traumatic stress disorder was found to be partially mediated by self-esteem on post-traumatic growth; and post-traumatic stress disorder was also a mediator between earthquake exposure and post-traumatic growth. This study suggests that future longitudinal research and clinical practice should test whether promoting self-esteem can enhance post-traumatic stress disorder treatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Wenchuan earthquake; adolescent; post-traumatic growth; post-traumatic stress disorder; self-esteem

