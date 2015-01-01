|
Citation
|
Wallace AL, Wade NE, Lisdahl KM. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee, WI, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32307027
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Previous research suggests recovery from cannabis-related deficits in verbal learning and memory functioning after periods of cannabis abstinence in adolescents. Here, we examine how cannabis cessation affects cognitive performance over 2 weeks of monitored abstinence compared to controls in adolescents and young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abstinence; Adolescents; Cannabis cessation; Emerging adulthood; Marijuana; Neurocognition