Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is one of the most severe forms of child abuse due to its morbidity and mortality. However, AHT is still misdiagnosed in developing countries because of its nonspecific clinical picture and limited knowledge of it on the part of physicians. The aim of this study was to describe some characteristics of children with AHT, their families, and caregivers, as well as the clinical data that could serve as signs for its suspicion and the medical-legal resolution of the cases. Children suspect with AHT in emergency rooms in three Mexican hospitals were included after obtaining informed consent from the parents. All information was obtained from the parents by means of a questionnaire and from different clinical and radiological evaluations of the clinical records of the patients. 15 children, with a median age of 5 months and predominantly males (73.33%), were included in the study. 66% reported a history of irritability periods, and most of the patients (73.33%) had more than one habitual caregiver. The diagnosis of AHT was suspected in only 33.33% on admission in the Emergency Services. Acute symptomatology was present in 53.33%, while less severe symptoms were reported in the rest. Special attention should be paid on babies with history of irritable periods. When a child who is previously healthy and suddenly presents with a seizure or cardiorespiratory dysfunction or brought to the hospital dead, the diagnosis of AHT should be considered as a priority.

