Citation
Salehi PP, Heiser A, Torabi SJ, Azizzadeh B, Lee J, Lee YH. Laryngoscope 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of Surgery, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.



PMID
32311769
Abstract
OBJECTIVES/HYPOTHESIS: To identify the epidemiology and impact of facial fractures on player performance and return to play (RTP) in the National Basketball Association (NBA). STUDY DESIGN: Retrospective case-control series METHODS: Fifty-three NBA players who sustained facial fractures between 1984 and 2018 were identified. Players with pre- and postinjury statistics were included in the performance analysis. A control group was matched by age, body mass index (BMI), position, NBA experience, and player efficiency rating. Fisher exact tests and Student t tests were performed to analyze player demographics and performance variables.

Keywords
Fracture; National Basketball Association; basketball; face fracture; facial fracture; head injury; maxilla fracture; nasal fracture; orbital fracture; sinus fracture; zygoma fracture