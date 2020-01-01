Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injuries are the most significant health problem of military services. Military medical surveillance data are useful for determining the magnitude and causes of the injury problem, identifying possible prevention targets and monitoring trends among military personnel. Soldiers serving in the Polish Armed Forces took part in the research. The aim of the study was to identify the most common injuries of the musculoskeletal system and to analyze causes of injuries. An additional goal was to examine whether there is a relationship between selected values of body composition indexes, the result of the functional movement screen (FMS) test and occurrence of an injury. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The Polish Armed Forces soldiers serving in the land forces, military police, air forces took part in the research. The first stage was to complete the questionnaire regarding injuries in the last 5 years, their reasons, and the circumstances of their occurrence. After completing the survey, subjects were measured and weighed on the body composition analyzer. The next step was to perform a FMS to evaluate the locomotor system.



RESULTS: In the groups of examined Polish soldiers, the most frequent injuries concerned lower limbs and, above all, a knee joint. The leading causes of injuries were activities resulting from the service as well as playing football (soccer) and volleyball.



CONCLUSIONS: Parameters from the body composition analyzer such as body mass index, muscle mass distribution on lower limbs as well as evaluation in the FMS test may be helpful for the initial assessment of predisposition to injury.



