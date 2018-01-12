|
Carnahan JL, Judge KS, Daggy JK, Slaven JE, Coleman N, Fortier EL, Suelzer C, Fowler NR. Trials 2020; 21(1): e340.
Regenstrief Institute, Indiana University Center for Aging Research, Indianapolis, USA. fowlern@iupui.edu.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32306982
BACKGROUND: Patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI) and their caregivers require cognitive and behavioral symptom management, interdisciplinary care, support for caregivers, and seamless care coordination between providers. Caring for someone with ADRD or TBI is associated with higher rates of psychological morbidity and burden, social isolation, financial hardship, and deterioration of physical health. Tremendous need exists for primary care-based interventions that concurrently address the care needs of dyads and aim to improve care and outcomes for both individuals with ADRD and TBI and their family caregivers.
Alzheimer’s disease; Caregivers; Collaborative care; Dementia; Quality of life; Traumatic brain injury; Veterans