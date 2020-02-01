Abstract

Hydrochloric acid is a common chemical and chemical raw material, commonly used in household cleaning, food additives, rust removal, leather processing, etc., cases of poisoning are often reported. On July 25, 2018, a case of occupational acute hydrochloric acid poisoning was admitted to the emergency department of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. After active treatment and clinical cure, the report is as follows.

Language: zh