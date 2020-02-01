|
Ma S, Kan BT, Zheng YY, Lin Y, Zhang J, Li XQ, Jian XD. Zhonghua Lao Dong Wei Sheng Zhi Ye Bing Za Zhi 2020; 38(2): 148-149.
职业性急性盐酸中毒1例
(Copyright © 2020, Tianjin shi lao dong wei sheng yan jiu suo)
32306683
Hydrochloric acid is a common chemical and chemical raw material, commonly used in household cleaning, food additives, rust removal, leather processing, etc., cases of poisoning are often reported. On July 25, 2018, a case of occupational acute hydrochloric acid poisoning was admitted to the emergency department of Qilu Hospital of Shandong University. After active treatment and clinical cure, the report is as follows.
Language: zh
盐酸是一种常见的化学品和化工原料，常见于家居清洁、食品添加剂、除锈、皮革加工等，中毒病例常有报道。2018年7月25日，山东大学齐鲁医院急诊科收治1例职业性急性盐酸中毒患者，经积极治疗临床治愈，现报告如下。