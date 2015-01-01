|
Gao Y, Hu D, Peng E, Abbey C, Ma Y, Wu CI, Chang CY, Hung WT, Rozelle S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(8): e2778.
Rural Education Action Program, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA 94305, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32316516
Previous studies reflect a high prevalence of depressive symptoms among Taiwanese adolescents (ages 13-18), but there is an absence of literature related to the risk of depression of children in Taiwan (ages 6-12), particularly among potentially vulnerable subgroups. To provide insight into the distribution of depressive symptoms among children in rural Taiwan and measure the correlation between academic performance, we conducted a survey of 1655 randomly selected fourth and fifth-grade students at 92 sample schools in four relatively low-income counties or municipalities. Using the Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression Scale (CES-D) we assessed the prevalence of depressive symptoms in this sample, in addition to collecting other data, such as performance on a standardized math test as well as information on a number of individual and household characteristics. We demonstrate that the share of children with clinically significant symptoms is high: 38% of the students were at risk of general depression (depression score ≥ 16) and 8% of the students were at risk of major depression (depression score > 28). The results of the multivariate regression and heterogeneous analysis suggest that poor academic performance is closely associated with a high prevalence of depressive symptoms. Among low-performing students, certain groups were disproportionately affected, including girls and students whose parents have migrated away for work.
Xinzhumin; academic performance; depressive symptoms; rural Taiwanese children