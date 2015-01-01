Abstract

IntroductionThis study aimed to perform an in-depth analysis on a catastrophic coach crash that occurred on the Chinese expressway, and thus, useful lessons can be drawn to avoid similar mistakes. Methodology. Various causes were identified from the investigation report based on a proposed accident causation model (ACM) which provides a universal pathway for accident analysis from the individual level to the organizational level. Results. The driver's error in an emergency affected by the fatigue and speeding led to the crash directly. Accordingly, drivers in the coach should be monitored effectively and their unsafe acts must be corrected timely in case of the formation of unsafe habits. Based on individual flaws, weaknesses in the construction of organizational safety management system and safety culture were further deduced and discussed. Conclusion. The work and rest system, as well as the dynamic monitoring system for drivers should be perfected strictly according to the regulations. Additionally, external factors regarding deficiencies in the design and management of the expressway and the supervision for the transportation company also had great impacts on this crash. In summary, more efforts should be taken on root causes at the organizational level, no matter for internal or external factors.

