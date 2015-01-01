Abstract

The aim of the present meta-analysis was to compare levels of posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) and the prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorders (PTSD) in individuals with and without pediatric chronic physical illnesses, and to analyze correlates of these symptoms. In total, 150 studies were identified that provided relevant data. On average, 11.5% of the participants with pediatric chronic physical illnesses met the criteria of PTSD (Odds Ratio 2.70). PTSS were also more common in this group than in control groups without chronic physical illnesses. While the PTSS levels did not differ across physical diseases, we found positive associations of PTSS with illness severity and duration/intensity of treatment, as well as negative associations with duration of illness, time since last treatment, treatment adherence, and family functioning. We conclude that individuals with pediatric chronic physical illnesses who experienced traumatic events should be screened for PTSS and receive psychological interventions when needed.



