Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries from multiple magnet ingestions in the pediatric population have been increasing in both incidence and morbidity. This trend will likely continue after a 2017 court ruling that overturned a ban on the sale of magnet sets marketed as "adult desk toys." Depending on the arrangement of the ingested magnets in the gastrointestinal tract, the consequences can range from benign to life threatening.



OBJECTIVE: This review of cases aims to help clinicians recognize this pathology and help them appreciate the unique management of this type of foreign body ingestion.



DISCUSSION: Several cases are presented that individually illustrate an arm of the most comprehensive management algorithm, proposed by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition. The management is largely driven by the clinical appearance of the child as well as information obtained through abdominal radiographs. Imaging variables that factor into management include the location of the magnets, the number of magnets, and the progression of magnets on serial radiographs.



CONCLUSION: This article uses cases and illustrative medical imaging to describe the most common scenarios and their management. This is especially relevant considering recent U.S. court rulings that overturned the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's ban on the sale of toys containing multiple miniature magnets.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.

Language: en