SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Strickland M, Diamond IR, Rosenfield D. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Emergency Medicine, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada; University of Toronto Department of Pediatrics, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jemermed.2020.03.022

PMID

32317194

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injuries from multiple magnet ingestions in the pediatric population have been increasing in both incidence and morbidity. This trend will likely continue after a 2017 court ruling that overturned a ban on the sale of magnet sets marketed as "adult desk toys." Depending on the arrangement of the ingested magnets in the gastrointestinal tract, the consequences can range from benign to life threatening.

OBJECTIVE: This review of cases aims to help clinicians recognize this pathology and help them appreciate the unique management of this type of foreign body ingestion.

DISCUSSION: Several cases are presented that individually illustrate an arm of the most comprehensive management algorithm, proposed by the North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition. The management is largely driven by the clinical appearance of the child as well as information obtained through abdominal radiographs. Imaging variables that factor into management include the location of the magnets, the number of magnets, and the progression of magnets on serial radiographs.

CONCLUSION: This article uses cases and illustrative medical imaging to describe the most common scenarios and their management. This is especially relevant considering recent U.S. court rulings that overturned the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's ban on the sale of toys containing multiple miniature magnets.

Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

algorithm; foreign bodies; injury; magnets; pediatrics; perforation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print