Citation
Nouri F, Khorasani-Zavareh D, Mohammadi R. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2020; 12(2): e1259.
Affiliation
Workplace Health Promotion Research Center (WHPRC), Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran. Email: davoud.khorasani@gmail.com.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)
DOI
PMID
32319428
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Development of construction and operation of subway rail transit system in populated cities of middle- and high-income countries along with the increasing population of its users, have exacerbated the safety problems of the users against incidents and emergencies in subway stations. Although subway emergency evacuation is considered by the governments and subway network organizations as a critical task related to passengers' safety at the time of emergency, the risk of mass evacuation in station is undeniable. The main objective of this study is to identify factors affecting safe evacuation of the population from subway station and to propose the strategies for addressing them based on experiences or opinions of stakeholders in Tehran Subways, Iran.
Language: en