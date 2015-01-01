|
Christey G, Amey J, Campbell A, Smith A. N. Zeal. Med. J. 2020; 133(1513): 81-88.
Midland Trauma System, Waikato District Hospital, Hamilton.
32325471
AIM: The aims of this study were to describe the variation in volumes and types of injuries admitted to a level one trauma centre in New Zealand over two 14-day periods before and during the national level 4 lockdown for COVID-19; and highlight communities at risk of preventable injury that may impact negatively on hospital resources.
