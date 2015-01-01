Abstract

Background: The objective of this study is to evaluate the application of National guidelines for prevention and clinical management of traumatic dental injuries (NGPCMTDI) in developmental age published by the Italian Ministry of Health. Methods: In the present retrospective and multicenter study, 246 patients who underwent dental injury were selected to assess the management of the traumatic event compiled with the protocol provided by the National guidelines. Each health worker involved completed a form related to the dental injury in order to standardize the collected data. Two reference centers have been identified for data collection. Analyses for comparisons between groups were performed using the X 2 test for categorical variables or by Fisher exact test as appropriate. Statistical significance was assumed at p < 0.05. Results: Evaluating the distribution by age we concluded that: 27.24% of the enrolled patients were aged 1-5 years, 51.63% 6-10 years, and 19.92% 11-17 years. The dental injuries occurred in 10.16% of the situations at home, 50.81% at school, 28.86% during recreation, and 9.35% at the gym. The deciduous dentition is involved in 34.96% of the traumas while the permanent dentition is involved in 69.51%. Conclusion: From the present study it emerged that the National guidelines are not uniformly applied.

Language: en