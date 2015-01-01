SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Ali AS, Allana R, Jandani R. J. Korean Med. Sci. 2020; 35(16): e146.

Institute of Nursing, Dow University of Health Sciences, Ojha Campus, Karachi, Pakistan.

J Korean Med Sci 2020;35(6):e37.

(Copyright © 2020, Korean Academy of Medical Science)

10.3346/jkms.2020.35.e146

32329260

Of late, we had the opportunity to read, with great attentiveness, the original article titled, "Pediatric Injuries in Kids Cafés and Risk Factors for Significant Injuries: a 6-Year Cross- Sectional Study Using a Multicenter Injury Registry in Korea."1 The primary objective of the study was to identify the risk factors associated with significant pediatric injuries in kids cafés. Indeed, the authors have explored the area of pediatric accidental injury on which scientific literature is sparse and we would like to commend the authors for their successful effort to fill the grey area. However, we had reservations regarding the interpretation of one of the significant statistical findings of the published study and subsequent recommendations thereafter.


The authors appropriately utilized the concept of odds ratio (OR) given the cross-sectional study design of the research study; however, the statistical interpretation in Discussion and recommendations in the Conclusion section are not in line with the only significant adjusted OR and confidence interval (CI) finding observed for rock climbing equipment mentioned ...


Language: en
