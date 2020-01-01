Abstract

Outdoor enthusiasts are at a high risk of poisonous side effects after ingestion of wild and raw edible fiddlehead ferns, such as the ostrich fern (Matteuccia struthiopteris) and bracken (Pteridium genus) species, in the United States and Canada. The acute onset of nonlethal side effects manifests with gastrointestinal signs and symptoms and can last from 24 h up to 3 d. This case report is the first to outline the presentation of ingestion of a wild fiddlehead plant in the Carrabassett Valley in Maine, as well as the supportive management for this concerning and self-limiting illness.



