SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dhir SB. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

International American University College of Medicine, Plano, TX. Electronic address: bryndhir@icloud.com.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wem.2019.12.011

PMID

32327371

Abstract

Outdoor enthusiasts are at a high risk of poisonous side effects after ingestion of wild and raw edible fiddlehead ferns, such as the ostrich fern (Matteuccia struthiopteris) and bracken (Pteridium genus) species, in the United States and Canada. The acute onset of nonlethal side effects manifests with gastrointestinal signs and symptoms and can last from 24 h up to 3 d. This case report is the first to outline the presentation of ingestion of a wild fiddlehead plant in the Carrabassett Valley in Maine, as well as the supportive management for this concerning and self-limiting illness.

Copyright © 2020 Wilderness Medical Society. Published by Elsevier Inc. All rights reserved.


Language: en

Keywords

Matteuccia struthiopteris; ostrich fern; plant poison; toxicity; wilderness medicine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print