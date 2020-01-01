|
Reynier VM, Soulé BJ, Pabion-Mouriès JM. Wilderness Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Laboratoire Sport & Environnement Social (SENS - EA 3742), University Grenoble Alpes, Saint-Martin d'Hères, France.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32331952
INTRODUCTION: Snow parks (SPs) are an essential part of what draws individuals to winter resorts. When compared to traditional skiing and snowboarding, SPs heighten the risk and severity of injuries, as well as the rate of hospitalization. The aim of this study is to contribute to the knowledge on accidents in SPs based on the self-reported statements of practitioners.
freestyle; risks; terrain parks; winter sports