Abstract

In France, shisha (narghile) smoking is increasingly popular among adolescents and young adults and is generally thought to be less harmful and addictive than cigarettes. This systematic review of data on carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in active or passive shisha tobacco smokers selected 17 studies. Sixteen case reports, including 39 patients (mean age: 22.3 years; males: 51.3%), described acute carbon monoxide poisoning in active shisha smokers. The most common symptoms were dizziness, headache, and nausea. Loss of consciousness occurred in 43.6% of patients. Two patients had an epileptic seizure. The mean carboxy-haemoglobin (HbCO) blood level was 17.3%. Electrocardiographic changes were present in five patients. Most patients were treated with normobaric oxygen therapy while only four received hyperbaric oxygen therapy; two of whom were non tobacco smokers exposed to shisha smoke during their work. The outcome was favourable in all patients. Shisha use must be suspected in cases of CO poisoning, especially in adolescents and young adults. Practitioners must help shisha users to stop their consumption.



Copyright © 2020 SPLF. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS. All rights reserved.

Language: fr