Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, the US government has promoted household disaster preparedness, but preparedness remains low.



OBJECTIVE: To identify disparities in disaster preparedness among US households.



DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: This cross-sectional study used data from a nationally representative sample of US households from the 2017 American Housing Survey's topical section on preparedness to assess associations of disaster preparedness with households' socioeconomic characteristics, composition, and region. Logistic regressions were used to assess associations of household characteristics with overall preparedness, resource- and action-based preparedness, and specific preparedness items. Data analyses were completed on March 27, 2020.



EXPOSURES: Combined household income, head of household's education level, race/ethnicity, marital status of head of household, head of household aged 65 years or older, presence of children or a household member with a disability, and region.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Nine actionable preparedness items, such as having an emergency carry-on kit (resource), food and water stockpiles (resource), and alternative communication plans and meeting locations (action). Items were summed for the measures of overall, resource-based, and action-based preparedness, with preparedness defined as meeting at least half of the criteria.



RESULTS: Among 16 725 included households, 9103 household heads were men (54.4%), 11 687 were married (69.9%), and 10 749 (66.1%) had some college education or higher. In all, 1969 household heads (11.8%) were black, while 2696 were Hispanic/Latino (16.1%); 3579 household heads (21.4%) were 65 years or older. A total of 7163 households (42.8%) included children, and 3533 households (21.2%) included a person with a disability. Households were more likely to fulfill at least half of the criteria for resource-based preparedness (10 950 households [65.5%]) than for action-based preparedness (6876 households [41.1%]). Wealthy households and those with household heads aged 65 years or older were more likely to fulfill at least half of resource-based items (wealthy households: adjusted odds ratio [aOR] by logged income, 1.18 [95% CI, 1.13-1.22]; household heads age ≥65 years: aOR, 1.42 [95% CI, 1.29-1.55) but less likely to fulfill action-based items (wealthy households: aOR: 0.96 [95% CI, 0.93-0.99]; household heads age ≥65 years: aOR, 0.92 [95% CI, 0.84-0.99]). Households with black household heads were more likely to fulfill items directly related to emergencies (carry-on emergency kit: aOR, 1.26 [95% CI, 1.14-1.39]; alternative communication plan: aOR, 1.55 [95% CI, 1.39-1.72]; alternative meeting location: aOR, 1.18 [95% CI, 1.07-1.31]) but less likely to fulfill resource-based items (at least half of resource items: aOR, 0.89 [95% CI, 0.80-0.99]).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: These findings suggest that types of preparedness vary by household characteristics. Targeted strategies are needed to promote preparedness across communities.

