Le Roux G, Sinno-Tellier S, Descatha A. Lancet Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Poison Control Center, Academic Hospital CHU Angers, Angers, France; University of Angers, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire d'Angers, Université de Rennes, INSERM, École des hautes études en santé publique, Institut de recherche en santé, environnement et travail UMR_S 1085, F49000 Angers, France.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32339480
The world is facing a major pandemic situation, with more than 2 million confirmed cases and 139000 related deaths, as of April 18, 2020. Although health systems have to deal with such disasters to decrease massive contaminations, several countries, such as France, have implemented containment measures. Poison control centres are—perhaps un- expectedly—being involved too in the COVID-19 outbreak as they are observing a change in the typology of the calls they receive, which is directly related to containment measures.
Language: en