Martin-Storey A, Temcheff C, Laventure M, Lévesque G. Sante Ment. Que. 2019; 44(1): 47-66.
Différences en matière de santé mentale selon le statut de minorité sexuelle.
Département de Psychoéducation, Université de Sherbrooke.
(Copyright © 2019, Communaute et Sante Mentale)
unavailable
32338678
OBJECTIVEs Individuals with sexual minority identities (e.g., identities other than heterosexual such as gay, lesbian bisexual or mostly heterosexual) are at increased risk for a number of negative health outcomes compared to individuals who identify as heterosexuals. The majority of existing Canadian population-based studies on this topic, however, were conducted prior to major cultural and legal changes with regards to sexual minority population. Furthermore, much of the more recent work focuses on adolescents or identifies mental health outcomes among urban populations. The goal of the current study was to assess if sexual minority-based health disparities were observed within a population-based sample of adult men and women from Estrie, a semi-urban administrative region of Quebec.
Language: fr